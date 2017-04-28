Nigeria: Govt Cracks Down On Armed Militias

The Federal Government has begun a general crackdown on armed herdsmen, gun-runners, cattle rustlers, militants and other perpetrators of violence.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, disclosed this yesterday in his presentation to the National Economic Council. Monguno told State House reporters that he briefed the council on the general security in the country, the crisis between cattle rustlers and farmers and in Kaduna, Taraba and Benue States.

He said the council resolved that there was a need for an extraordinary session dedicated to discussing security issues in the country.

He said state governors commended the Federal Government's efforts so far in tackling the security challenges and advocated more collaboration between both tiers of government.