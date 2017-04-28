Nigeria: Govt Declares Monday Public Holiday to Mark Workers Day

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 1st May, 2017 as Public Holiday to commemorate the 2017 Workers' Day Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido on Friday.

He congratulated Nigerian Workers for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, despite current challenges.

He enjoined them to continue to support the President in his desire to fight corruption, ensure security of lives and property, and stabilize the economy through creation of jobs and diversification of the economy.

Gen. Dambazau further urged Nigerian Workers to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the Nation and remain productive for the growth and development of the country, particularly now that the Government is embarking on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).