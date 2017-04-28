Somalia: EU Condemns the Recent Executions in Somalia

The European Union considers the death penalty to be a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behaviour and represents a denial of human dignity and integrity.

The EU Delegation regrets the news on the recent execution of several people in Somalia, and notes with growing concern the recurrent use of military courts in Somalia.

On Monday 24 April 2017, four alleged Al Shabab members were executed in Baidoa. The four were accused of carrying out a bomb attack in Baidoa, Southwest state and sentenced by the Somalia Military Court.

There have also been several security personnel executed for killing civilians, including two police officers for murders that took place in Afgoye and Hudur respectively, and a soldier for a murder committed in Burhakabo. This is the second spate of executions in the month of April.

While the EU condemns in the strongest terms all acts of terror and supports the application of robust sentences that follow due process, the EU also opposes on principle grounds the death penalty in all circumstances.

Any miscarriage or failure of justice - which can occur in any legal system - is irreversible and irreparable.

The EU Delegation calls upon the authorities of Southwest and the Federal Government of Somalia to instate a moratorium on the death penalty in accordance with UNGA Resolution 71/187 - Moratorium on the use of the death penalty, which Somalia supported.

We also call upon the Somali authorities to ensure that civilians are tried before civilian courts.

The EU is committed to strengthening the Somali judicial system and the promotion of rule of law and justice for the Somali citizens.

We look forward to supporting the Somali authorities in adopting appropriate legislation to abolish the use of the death penalty.