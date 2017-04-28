Liberia: Nollywood Liberian Star Nudges Youths to Promote Nat'l Image

Liberian-born Nollywood star Joseph Van Vicker has enjoined Liberian youths to always go for what they want, having an open mind to promote the image of their country.

"Together we can build this country; if we are united as the youth of Liberia; I want to encourage you to be united," he stressed.

The Liberian movie star, currently residing abroad, used the occasion to encourage the young people to be a part of the democratic process and be ambassadors of peace.

"Our democracy is in your hands; do not let anyone one deceive you," he emphasized.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Vicker was speaking at the Paynesville City Hall outside Monrovia when he delivered the keynote statement at a two-day Liberian Youth Peace Building National Conference under the auspices of Accountability Lab-Liberia.

The conference brought together about 150 young people from the 15 political sub-divisions of the country.

The Liberian Nollywood star urged the young people to herald messages that educate the dozens of young people whom they have come to represent.

He then called on the government to provide the youth community the enabling environment and opportunity to be what they want to be.

Also making brief remarks were the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to Liberia, Farid Zarif, who noted that Liberia is a nation of a young population under the age of 36 compared to most developed nations with aging population.

In his welcome remarks, Youth and Sports Minister Sahr N'Tow gave the back overview of the conference and underscored the strategic role the Swedish Embassy and European Union (EU) played in hosting the event.