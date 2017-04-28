28 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru Challenges Court Decision to Detain Her

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has moved to the High Court to challenge the decision to deny her bond and detain her in custody for five days until after Labour Day celebrations.

Through lawyer Kennedy Ochieng, Bishop Wanjiru, who was gunning for the Nairobi Jubilee Party ticket in the just-concluded primaries, argues that the prosecution did not seek for more time to have her detained so as to record witness statements yet Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered that she remains in custody.

In a letter to the presiding judge of the High Court's criminal division, Mr Ochieng has faulted the magistrate for issuing directions for her continued incarceration as a gross violation to her rights as an accused person.

He therefore wants the High Court to examine the correctness of the verdict and ascertain the provisions of the law in such a case.

He also wants the High Court to review the orders issued on her continued detention as well as the bond terms.

Kenya

Millions Needed to Battle Armyworms

The Agriculture ministry requires an additional Sh320 million emergency funding to combat crop-eating caterpillars known… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.