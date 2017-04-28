Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru Challenges Court Decision to Detain Her

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has moved to the High Court to challenge the decision to deny her bond and detain her in custody for five days until after Labour Day celebrations.

Through lawyer Kennedy Ochieng, Bishop Wanjiru, who was gunning for the Nairobi Jubilee Party ticket in the just-concluded primaries, argues that the prosecution did not seek for more time to have her detained so as to record witness statements yet Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered that she remains in custody.

In a letter to the presiding judge of the High Court's criminal division, Mr Ochieng has faulted the magistrate for issuing directions for her continued incarceration as a gross violation to her rights as an accused person.

He therefore wants the High Court to examine the correctness of the verdict and ascertain the provisions of the law in such a case.

He also wants the High Court to review the orders issued on her continued detention as well as the bond terms.