Kenya: Independent Candidates for August Polls Hit 1,500

Nairobi — The number of candidates who are seeking to contest for various seats independently is on the rise.

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u told Capital FM News the number has hit 1,500 so far.

The number has increased as political parties wind up their primaries.

Most have cited the spate of shambolic or unfair nominations across the country as the reason for the last minute decision to quit.

The disgruntled candidates rushed to the Registrar of Political Parties to effect the changes even as the nomination deadline was extended to Sunday.

To be cleared to run as an independent candidate, the aspirant is required to submit an application letter of request for clearance, a copy of their ID and a fee of Sh500.