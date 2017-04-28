28 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Independent Candidates for August Polls Hit 1,500

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The number of candidates who are seeking to contest for various seats independently is on the rise.

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u told Capital FM News the number has hit 1,500 so far.

The number has increased as political parties wind up their primaries.

Most have cited the spate of shambolic or unfair nominations across the country as the reason for the last minute decision to quit.

The disgruntled candidates rushed to the Registrar of Political Parties to effect the changes even as the nomination deadline was extended to Sunday.

To be cleared to run as an independent candidate, the aspirant is required to submit an application letter of request for clearance, a copy of their ID and a fee of Sh500.

Kenya

Media Freedom in Africa 'Not Great'

Media watchdogs are voicing concern about curbs on press freedom. DW looks at the media in Africa where restrictions… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.