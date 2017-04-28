28 April 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Deputy Police Chief On Violence-Free Elections

By James K. Kadi, Jr.

The Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Abraham Kromah has called for violence-free elections in October this year.

Speaking on Monday at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual opinions (CEIO) in Monrovia, Kromah said during the process leading to the polls and after, Liberians need to do away with violence and attach love for the nation.

The Deputy Police Chief stressed that "this time around the police new Act has defined the role of the police, so we will be fair into our duty as police officers.

He also disclosed that the LNP has embarked on a campaign of peaceful elections across the country.

He called on young people not to follow those who are bent on seeking violence to destroy the nation.

In remarks, the Chairman of CEIO, Franklin K. Wesseh thanked Kromah for the visit.

He encouraged the police to take the message of peaceful elections to all parts of Liberia.

