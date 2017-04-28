Nigeria: Buhari, If Ill, Hand Over to Osinbajo, Recover and Finish Your Term - Makarfi

Photo: Premium Times

President Buhari arriving from London (file photo).

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has told president Muhammadu Buhari to resign and hand over to his Vice president who is fit to work and return after full recovery.

He said this in an interview with newsmen, (Nation), when asked about Buhari's absence at Federal Executive Council Meeting, FEC for two or more consecutive weeks.

He told newsmen, "It cannot be okay and it can never be okay. My take is that if the President is not fully fit to stay in office, it is better that he tell Nigerians, so that the Vice President will continue to be Acting President, exercising the powers of acting president.

"Then you run away from this kind of situation when we allow time for the President to fully recover and assume his mantle of leadership. Me as PDP person, as a human being, I will never wish any human being ill-will, even if I disagree with you politically.

"So, it does not matter that it is APC that is the person that is sick. My prayer is that he will be fit to serve his term.

"As a politician, I equally want him to finish his term. So when some people begin to insinuate things, of what interest would it be to PDP should the President be unable to finish his term.

"We don't wish him ill will, we want him to be well, we want him to be fit enough to be on seat when in 2019 we go for election and defeat the APC.

"For a number of reasons, the PDP wishes the President well, for stability of this country, political stability and the fact that we want to defeat a sitting President.

"We don't want any confusion politically in this country. It is not good for anybody and as a human being; I never wish anybody ill will irrespective of political differences."