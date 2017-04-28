Nigeria: Lagos Rescues 237 Abandoned Babies in One Year

The Lagos State government said it rescued 237 abandoned babies from across the metropolis in the last one year. The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Alausa.

The abandoned babies comprise 106 male and 131 female. Akinbile-Yussuf said the figure was higher than the 149 children rescued in year 2015, while adding that between January this year to date, a total of 53 children have been rescued.

Just yesterday, a baby was abandoned by a refuse dump near Kola bus-stop in Alagbado area of Lagos. According to an eyewitness, the baby was wrapped in a Celestial church material and was feared dead by the time rescuers came to the scene.

The commissioner also disclosed that plan is ongoing for the construction of three ultra-modern care centres for old citizens in the state. She said the development was in line with government’s determination to provide quality care to the elderly in the society, adding that when completed it will provide an interactive platform as well as increase socialization among the aged.

Akinbile-Yussuf said the government is doing so much to tackle youth restiveness in the state, adding that a total of 16,645 youths were trained in various vocations ranging from shoe making, make up/makeover and gele tying, hairdressing, photography amongst others.

“The first phase of the ultramodern Elderly Care Centre has been planned to be specifically cited in 3 Senatorial Districts of the State and the architectural design for the prototype Elderly Care Homes with all the facilities has been completed.”

“Approval has been granted for the Homes to be cited in the following locations: Ajagun Street, opposite Imeke palace, Iworo-Ajido (Olorunda LCDA Badagry), Alimosho General Hospital Complex, LASU-Ojo Road, Igando and Epe Recreational complex, Hospital road, Epe“ the Commissioner further explained.

She said adequate attention is being paid to issues that affect the youths and persons living with disabilities and the vulnerable.

She explained that the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), on the directives of the Governing Board has forwarded proposals to the Governor for the procurement of items such as buses, assistive devices, furniture and equipment for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).