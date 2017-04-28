28 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: State Capture - 'Coup Plotter' Faces Psych Observation

Photo: The Presidency
President Jacob Zuma and Atul Gupta at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium (file photo).
Elvis Ramosebudi, the "coup plotter" who allegedly planned to assassinate high-profile South Africans, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday. The state maintains it has a case, but the details only got more bizarre. By GREG NICOLSON.

Ramosebudi walked up the stairs into court, removing his black hoodie to face the media. The Hawks, who arrested the 32-year-old (initially reported as 23 years old), had promised details of the case would be revealed in court but prosecutor King Masimulla offered little information.

Ramosebudi has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, "a very serious charge", according to Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo, who presided over the bail hearing on Friday. The state opposed bail and requested more time for the Hawks to investigate. Ramosebudi will seek legal assistance from Legal Aid and plans to apply for bail. The hearing was postponed until 2 May.

"It will not be in the interests of justice at this stage for the court to grant bail," said Masimulla. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants Ramosebudi to be taken for psychiatric evaluation. "It's not normal for a person to commit such an offence using his own personal bank account and going around to companies," said the...

