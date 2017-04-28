28 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lawmakers Condemn Ritualistic Activities

By George K. Momo

Two Maryland County lawmakers have expressed frustration over the wave of alleged ritualistic killings in the county. Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County and Representative Bhofal Chambers of Pleebo-Sodoken Statutory District decry the act, describing it as devilish and absurd.

Senator Brown iterated that the act has the propensity to damage the repetition of the county as well as undermine development and create confusion among citizens. Addressing Marylanders recently on a community radio station in the county, the two lawmakers lamented the practice and want perpetrators to be brought to book.

A security contractor of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) identified as Edward William, 47, went to work on 9 April, 2017 and never returned, but his lifeless body was subsequently discovered on 14 April after thorough search by over 125 men in Gedetarbo town.

Jury assessment later discovered that the deceased's ears and penis were chopped off and his right arm dismembered. Suspected ritualistic killing also occurred on Pleebo-Karloken highway when a lad identified as Cyrus Derrick a.k.a. "LITTLE" was discovered dead in a newly built culver with fresh blood oozing from his mouth and nose.

Medical and jury reports indicate that he died as a result of accident, but citizens of the county challenged both reports on suspicion that the victim was tempered with.

Meanwhile, Maryland County Assistant Superintendent for development, Nathaniel Toe, Jr. warns that anyone caught in ritualistic killing would be dealt with in accordance with laws. Mr. Toe says his boss, county Superintendent Madam Betsy Kuoh Toe and cohorts condemn the act and call on citizens to be vigilant.

