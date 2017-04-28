Liberia's President and Chair of regional bloc ECOWAS Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has received the Gambia's President Mr. Adama Barrow on his first state visit the Liberia months after he took over the presidency with strong ECOWAS military and political backing to compel defeated former president Yahya Jammeh out of office.

Mrs. Sirleaf and her entourage welcomed President Barrow at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County late Thursday evening, 27 April. He was greeted with military courtesies and cultural performances at the airport, while Gambian nationals residing here and some of those working in the UN cycle also converged at the airport to welcome him.

Upon his arrival to Monrovia, Mr. Barrow was symbolically presented the key to the City by authorities before he retired. He is expected to address a press stakeout with President Sirleaf this afternoon, 28 April in Monrovia.