Liberia: Boakai Backs Trump

As sovereign country established several years ago, Liberia, according to Vice President Joseph Boakai, should not and cannot continue to live on handouts and has given his backings to President Trump:

-FOR CUTTING FOREIGN AID

In a Newsweek interview recently, Vice President Joseph Boakai gives his backings to U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to cut foreign aid. Liberia is one of America's largest recipients of aid in so many areas, but Veep Boakai said the country "cannot continue living on handouts."

Mr. Boakai who wants to be president of Liberia in the ensuing elections to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did spell out how his government will source financial resources, if he wins, to support the many projects of government as the national envelop is not big enough to address Liberia's surging developmental issues.

He said he wants to fight corruption and improve infrastructure in the country to reduce its reliance on foreign aid. "The U.S. will look to us to become responsible. I don't think anybody wants to have a country that will just be a liability to the other country for many years," Newsweek, a US-based media entity quoted him as speaking to it from Monrovia.

"Overprotected children cannot be self-reliant; we cannot continue to be a country living on handouts." Mr. Boakai has over the past years been pushing for Liberia becoming 'self-sufficient,' not heavily looking up to the international community for everything.

The current government of which he is the second-in-command has received the largest donor support, bulk of which from the US, since the fall of the Samuel Doe government which according to report received America's largest Military support.

The utilization of the huge financial support received, according to analysts and political experts, is one of Liberia's greatest shortcomings as the country continues to deal with the harsh realities of corruption.

Liberia/US ties

The ties between the two countries go back centuries. Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, was founded in 1847 by freed American and Caribbean slaves who had settled in West Africa.

The country's constitution is modeled on that of the United States and Liberia's national flag-the Lone Star-is a derivative of the Stars and Stripes but with a single star. More than 71,000 Liberians live in the United States, the country's eighth-biggest African diaspora population.

In a budget proposal published in March, Trump proposed a 28 percent cut in funding for the State Department and USAID, the country's main facilitators of foreign assistance. Foreign aid constituted 1.1 percent of the 2015 federal budget in the United States.

Relative to its population, Liberia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of U.S. aid in recent years, in part due to a surge in funding to help respond to the outbreak of Ebola, a viral disease that ravaged three countries in West Africa and killed 4,810 people in Liberia. In 2015, USAID disbursed $511 million to Liberia, which has a population of 4.5 million people-or roughly $114 in aid per person. The biggest African recipient of U.S. foreign aid that year - the Democratic Republic of Congo - received $852 million, which equates to $11 per person in the country of 77 million.

Liberia has been racked by civil conflict in recent decades. Rebel forces led by the American-educated warlord Charles Taylor overthrew the Liberian government in 1990, sparking 13 years of on-off conflict that left 250,000 people dead.

But Boakai says that while Liberia will continue to require assistance from the United States and other donors in times of emergency, it must do more to help itself.

"Foreign aid is good, but Liberia is such a rich country that if we take the right measures, we probably won't need much," says the vice-president, who has served alongside Sirleaf during her 11 years in power. "So we will continue to relate to the United States and other friends, but I think we have to become more responsible as a country."

In the 2015 fiscal year, foreign aid constituted almost two-thirds of Liberia's gross national income; the United States was by far the biggest contributor, stumping up $362.6 million of the total $1.1 billion received by Liberia, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Boakai is one of more than a dozen candidates who have expressed a desire to replace Sirleaf: Other contenders include George Weah, widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest-ever footballers, and Prince Johnson, who led a rebel militia during the first part of Liberia's civil war. Whichever candidate succeeds will be tasked with continuing to rebuild a fragile state and kick-starting a stagnant economy that has for many years relied on the assistance of others.