Liberia: Weak Senate Committees Stripped Off Duty

At long last assertions by Gbarpolu County Senator, Daniel Naatahn about the weakness of Senate committees in performing their duties has now come to reality.

It can be recalled that Sen. Naatahn during 2016 branded the Senate committees as a rubber stamp and puppet because according to him those committees were not properly working in the interest of the Liberian people, but that body has since refuted that statement and ordered the Gbarpolu County Senator to apologize for making said comments.

But it seems that this statement by Sen. Naatahn has now come to reality when the leadership of the plenary setup an ad-hoc committee to probe into the economic crisis confronting the country for several months now.

The plenary of the Liberian Senate which is the highest decision making body reached the decision Thursday, April 27, 2017 during its regular session. That august body reached the decision following the failure of its standing committees on ways, means, finance and development planning and banking and currencies to probe the matter for more than three months and report back to plenary.

The two committees, ways, means, finance and development planning and banking and currencies which are headed by Grand cape Mount County Senator, Edward Dargoseh and Grand Gedeh County Sentor, A. Marshall Dennis are yet to report back since they were given the task by the plenary.

Because of the two Senators' failure to properly do their committees work and report back to plenary for further action, the Liberian Senate is yet to take a definite position on the current state of the country's economy.

However, the ad-hoc committee is headed by another Grand Gedeh County Senator, G. Alphonso Gaye and is co-chair by Grand Kru county Senator Albert Chie. Following the setting up of the committee Senator Gaye told journalists that he is going to take very seriously the task given to him and the committee and report back to plenary within the specified period of time to him and the committee.

"Yes, that is the decision of the plenary that an ad-hoc committee be established, and in the wisdom of the leadership they have decided to make me head of that committee, and I think as a member of the senate, I take serious any responsibility that is given to me," Sen. Gaye told journalists.