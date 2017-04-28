South Africa: Durban Man Killed in Apparent Hit

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was fatally shot in an apparent hit in Isipingo on Friday morning.

The 38-year-old man was reading a newspaper outside a shop on the corner of Bally and Inwabi roads at about 07:30 when suspects driving in a green car parked next to where he was seated and opened fire, said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Circumstances surrounding the killing are still sketchy, Zwane said.

"We don't know whether he was in the taxi business or the shop owner. He cannot be named at the moment until his next of kin have been informed," he said.

The motive for his killing is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation, said Zwane.

Source: News24