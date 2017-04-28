28 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Man Killed in Apparent Hit

Tagged:

Related Topics

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was fatally shot in an apparent hit in Isipingo on Friday morning.

The 38-year-old man was reading a newspaper outside a shop on the corner of Bally and Inwabi roads at about 07:30 when suspects driving in a green car parked next to where he was seated and opened fire, said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Circumstances surrounding the killing are still sketchy, Zwane said.

"We don't know whether he was in the taxi business or the shop owner. He cannot be named at the moment until his next of kin have been informed," he said.

The motive for his killing is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation, said Zwane.

Source: News24

South Africa

President Jacob Zuma Signs Fica Bill Into Law

President Jacob Zuma has signed the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (FICA) bill into law. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.