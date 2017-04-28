South Africa: No New Renovations At Nkandla - Dlodlo

No new renovation work is being carried out at President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Friday.

"What might be happening is maintenance work, but no renovations," she said at a post-Cabinet briefing.

"We did not discuss it in Cabinet. There are no renovations at Nkandla," she said in answer to a question from News24.

She referred journalists to new Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko's statement earlier this week about reports that more renovations were being done.

Nhleko on Tuesday said none of the companies involved in the upgrades to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead had been blacklisted.

The department had continued working with eight out of the 14 companies. They had been contracted between August 2014 to date, he said.

Nhleko was police minister when he compiled a report into the Nkandla saga that contradicted former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's findings that Zuma unduly benefitted from the upgrades costing R246m.

He said the department would place on the database those suppliers guilty of breaching supply chain management policies and/or Treasury regulations.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said the revelations were shocking, considering the Constitutional Court had found the upgrades were "fraught with corruption and unlawful enrichment".

Meanwhile, the disciplinary hearing of one of the 12 public works employees accused of wrongdoing in the Nkandla saga was postponed in Durban on Tuesday. Sibusiso Chonco and 11 other officials are accused of acting unlawfully during the upgrades.

Chonco's hearing was postponed to July 4 to 6. His lawyer Adrian Moodley said Chonco was not unwilling, but unable to participate in proceedings due to poor health.

