Africa: Celebrate Africa Month in May

Pretoria — The Department of Arts and Culture is all set to lead Africa Month celebrations in May 2017.

Addressing media during a post Cabinet briefing on Friday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said this forms part of South Africa's contribution to the continent's celebration of the transition from the Organisation of African Unity, which was established on 25 May 1963, to the current African Union and its related institutions and programmes.

"The celebration of Africa Month contributes to the decolonisation of the African continent through a variety of government and civil society projects under the theme 'A Year of OR Tambo: Building a Better Africa and a Better World'," the Minister said.

Africa Month contributes to the Pan African call for African unity and cooperation, and is used as a platform by all African Union Member States to take stock of progress made towards realising Agenda 2063.

"The government-wide month-long programme, which will be available on www.gov.za, goes beyond the arts and culture sector to embrace the contributions of the South African government through economic, political and social factors impacting on the development of the continent," the Minister said.

She said the activities and dialogues are celebratory and educational, and that they all have political and socio-economic benefits for the people of South Africa and the rest of the continent to celebrate their Africaness and recommit to building communities grounded in positive shared African values and principles.

World Aquaculture Society conference

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to co-host the World Aquaculture Society conference in Cape Town from 26 to 30 June 2017.

"This contributes to Operation Phakisa Aquaculture Lab, which aims to increase aquaculture growth by fivefold in the next five years from 4 000 tons to 20 000 tons, to create 15 000 jobs and increase the contribution of aquaculture towards GDP," said Minister Dlodlo.

Aquaculture presents a good opportunity to diversify fish production to satisfy local demand, food security, export opportunities and create jobs.

"Hosting the conference will promote the sector, enhance investment by private sector and donors, and assist in fast-tracking aquaculture development locally through insights from aquaculture strategies from other nations," the Minister said.

37th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government

Cabinet also approved the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee and provide strategic direction during the preparations for and hosting of the 37th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in August 2017.

The SADC Summit will take place under the theme 'Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains', emphasising the need to address critical factors to implement and achieve SADC's Industrial Strategy and Action Plan.

Minister Dlodlo said South Africa will utilise its position as Chair of SADC to strategically advance the country's national interests, as outlined in the National Development Plan and strengthen regional economic opportunities and security related matters.