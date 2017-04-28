South Africa: Freedom Celebrations an Opportunity to Reflect

Pretoria — Cabinet says South Africans should use Freedom Month as an opportunity to reflect on the country's achievements since 1994, while acknowledging the work that still needs to be done in building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.

President Jacob Zuma led the 23rd national Freedom Day celebrations on Thursday, 27 April under the theme 'The year of OR Tambo: Together deepening democracy and building safer and crime-free communities'.

The President's engagement in Manguzi, Umhlabuyalingana, forms part of a national anti-crime campaign, which is also a follow-up to the Presidential Siyahlola Monitoring Programme in March 2017. It highlights the need for urgent action to address cross-border crime, especially car hijackings.

Government is hard at work in the area to eradicate crime and to address issues from the Umhlabuyalingana community, including challenges around the Isimangaliso Wetland Park.

"In Freedom Month, we celebrate the contribution to our freedom and democracy of former ANC President and national hero, Oliver Reginald Tambo, who would have turned 100 years old this year had he lived," Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Friday in a post Cabinet media briefing.

As part of the Freedom Month programme, Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, initiated a youth dialogue as part of on-going discussions with youth on what it means to them to "OWN YOUR FREEDOM", the hashtag used to follow the discussion on social media.

"Cabinet calls on youth to exercise their rights and responsibilities prudently and to respect those who fought for our freedom, that is being enjoyed by all in our democratic country," Minister Dlodlo said.