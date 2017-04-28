South Africa: Increasing Trade Partnerships Key to Economic Development

Pretoria — Increasing trade on the continent is key to the economic development of Africa, says Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

"Increasing trade on the continent and fostering partnerships with African partners can lead to poverty alleviation, increased trade flows, industrial development and subsequent creation of more jobs, which is key to the economic development of Africa," said the Minister during a post Cabinet briefing on Friday.

She said the recent commitment by South Africa and Oman to enhance trade relations, at a business forum on 27 March 2017 between Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and his Omani counterpart, Dr Ali Bin Masoud Al-Sunaidy, enables South African businesspeople to take advantage of the opportunities that Oman presents, particularly for agricultural and agro-processing industries.

Further, the Department of Trade and Industry's investment mission to Ghana and Nigeria between the 20 and 25 March 2017 contributed to identifying and creating export markets for South African value-added products and services.

"It also promotes South African products, service offerings and creates business partnerships between business communities of the respective countries," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu led a South African delegation to the Estonia business forum which was hosted by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"With Estonia's economy consisting of 90 percent SMMEs, South Africas partnership bolsters governments' commitment to job creation and the promotion of small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs)," Minister Dlodlo said.