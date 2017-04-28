28 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Increasing Trade Partnerships Key to Economic Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Increasing trade on the continent is key to the economic development of Africa, says Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

"Increasing trade on the continent and fostering partnerships with African partners can lead to poverty alleviation, increased trade flows, industrial development and subsequent creation of more jobs, which is key to the economic development of Africa," said the Minister during a post Cabinet briefing on Friday.

She said the recent commitment by South Africa and Oman to enhance trade relations, at a business forum on 27 March 2017 between Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and his Omani counterpart, Dr Ali Bin Masoud Al-Sunaidy, enables South African businesspeople to take advantage of the opportunities that Oman presents, particularly for agricultural and agro-processing industries.

Further, the Department of Trade and Industry's investment mission to Ghana and Nigeria between the 20 and 25 March 2017 contributed to identifying and creating export markets for South African value-added products and services.

"It also promotes South African products, service offerings and creates business partnerships between business communities of the respective countries," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu led a South African delegation to the Estonia business forum which was hosted by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"With Estonia's economy consisting of 90 percent SMMEs, South Africas partnership bolsters governments' commitment to job creation and the promotion of small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs)," Minister Dlodlo said.

South Africa

State Capture - 'Coup Plotter' Faces Psych Observation

Elvis Ramosebudi, the "coup plotter" who allegedly planned to assassinate high-profile South Africans, appeared in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.