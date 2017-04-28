Ghana: Journalists Sensitized On Benefits of Nuclear Power

press release

Professor Geoffrey Emi-Reynolds, Director of the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), has urged the public not to associate nuclear power with only bombs, fear and anything destructive.

Professor Emi-Reynolds, who was addressing a one-day workshop for selected journalists on the uses of nuclear power in Accra, yesterday, indicated that the benefits of nuclear power, which included nuclear medicine, were aspects of nuclear power which should not be ignored.

Giving a talk on the nuclear regulatory regime in Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Appiah-Opare, Legal Director, NRA, said Ghana joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 1961 and implemented the Ghana Nuclear Reactor projects with a research reactor designed solely for research training and production.

Mr Appiah-Opare said the objective was to facilitate the development of manpower and to promote the introduction of nuclear power for electricity to support Ghana's industrialization programme.

Furthermore, he said it was also to provide a legal framework for considering activities related to nuclear energy and radiation in a manner which would adequately protect individuals, property and the environments.

He advised encroachers to stay off the lands of the Authority since the nuclear reactor posses danger to their health.

Source: ISD (Faith Junko Edison)