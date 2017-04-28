27 April 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Journalists Sensitized On Benefits of Nuclear Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Professor Geoffrey Emi-Reynolds, Director of the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), has urged the public not to associate nuclear power with only bombs, fear and anything destructive.

Professor Emi-Reynolds, who was addressing a one-day workshop for selected journalists on the uses of nuclear power in Accra, yesterday, indicated that the benefits of nuclear power, which included nuclear medicine, were aspects of nuclear power which should not be ignored.

Giving a talk on the nuclear regulatory regime in Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Appiah-Opare, Legal Director, NRA, said Ghana joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 1961 and implemented the Ghana Nuclear Reactor projects with a research reactor designed solely for research training and production.

Mr Appiah-Opare said the objective was to facilitate the development of manpower and to promote the introduction of nuclear power for electricity to support Ghana's industrialization programme.

Furthermore, he said it was also to provide a legal framework for considering activities related to nuclear energy and radiation in a manner which would adequately protect individuals, property and the environments.

He advised encroachers to stay off the lands of the Authority since the nuclear reactor posses danger to their health.

Source: ISD (Faith Junko Edison)

Ghana

Investors Have High Hopes for Ghana, Says Finance Minister

Ghana's finance minister says investors were optimistic in meetings with senior government officials who accompanied… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.