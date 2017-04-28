Ghana: President Commissions ICT Project At Soabe

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, commissioned an ICT Centre at Soabe in Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

Professor S. K. B Asante, a statesman and native of the area built the ICT centre to boost education and technology in the district.

The project would serve surrounding communities such as Kusi, Takorase and Wenchi.

The President commended Professor S. K. B Asante and his wife for their various contributions to the Soabe community.

President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to correct a wrong impression being created that he was against small scale mining.

He pointed out that it was rather illegal mining or galamsey which pollutes water bodies that he was fighting against across the country. "Mining along water bodies cannot continue if we want to preserve our greatest nature," he stressed.

The President assured the Chief of Akyem Wenchi of the extension of water supply to the community as well as the construction of the Oda - Kade road.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the Free SHS Policy would start in September 2017.

He was also optimistic that the one district, one factory would be executed during his term of office and added that the focus would be on the increase and expansion of production.

Professor S. K. B. Asante on his part, noted that the ICT facility was neither a property for his family nor Soabe, Wenchi, Takorase and Kusi communities alone, but it was for the Akyem Wenchi Education Service with the Communications Ministry having an oversight responsibility.

He expressed the hope that the facility would be useful and produce future leaders of the country.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for Communications announced that Soabe ICT Centre has been connected to wi-fi.

She was hopeful that after the first four years of the President, every rural area would have internet access.

Mrs Ekuful stated that she would dialogue with ECG and GRIDCO so that electricity wires which have fiber would be linked to the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) network satellite hub so that every part of the country has wi-fi connectivity.

Also, the ministry would have e-services to bring government to the doorsteps of the people to make it affordable and accessible.

Source: ISD (EVELYN HARVEY, Koforidua)