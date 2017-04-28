Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Tours State Institutions in Ho

press release

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa has undertaken an unannounced tour to some state institutions in the regional capital Ho, to ascertain challenges confronting them at first hand.

Some of the institutions visited are the Community Development Vocational Institute, Centre for National Culture, the National Sports Authority, Ghana Museum and Monuments, the Ghana Library Board and the Public Records and Archives and Administration Department.

At the Centre for National Culture, the Minister was taken round the uncompleted Regional Theatre Complex project, which stalled since 2000.

Dr Letsa was informed that the facility, with audience capacity of 1,500 needs an estimated amount of over 3.5 million cedis to be completed.

The Regional Director of the Centre, Mr Emmanuel Quao expressed worry at the delay of the project which, he said, has the potential of generating huge income for the country through arts and entertainment.

The Ho Sports Stadium which houses the National Sports Authority was the Minister's next port of call. He interacted with the staff and assured them of government's commitment to building a new stadium as well as rehabilitating the old one.

At the Ghana Museum and Monuments Board, the Regional Director Mr. Stephen Korsah, told the Minister that the Museum has not seen any renovation since its establishment in 1973.

He mentioned lack of an official vehicle for research, poor office furniture as well as encroachment on the facility's land as their major concerns.

The Director advocated that the Museum should be given a face-lift and restructured to depict the true history and culture of the people of the Volta Region.

The Regional Library Complex project which was expected to be completed in 2005 has been abandoned for over 12 years, he lamented.

The multi-purpose project has lecture and exhibitions halls, rare collection sections and Conference Hall besides reading rooms for both children and adults.

According to the Site Manager Mensah Vadze, contractors undertaking the project are waiting for the release of funds to complete the pavements and a few interior finishing as major works on the projects have been completed, he told the Minster.

The Public Records and Archivist Administration Department PRAAD was the last institution the Minister visited. The department has in stock records of the pre-colonial era till date. These records include court proceedings, land litigations, conflict and individual records.

The Regional Archivist, Mr Elorm Dovlo indicated that the department has become unattractive to the public due to its poor infrastructure status.

He said the block lacks space and office equipment and appealed for government's intervention.

Officials of the Community Development Institute were however unavailable at the time of the Minister's visit.

Briefing journalists after the tour, the Regional Minister said steps would be taken to address the challenges of the institutions to enable them contribute efficiently to the socio-economic development of the country.

He indicated that government is in the process of getting investors to build a new stadium complex for the Volta Region to improve sporting activities and help unearth the numerous talents in the Region.

Dr Letsa noted the Library Complex as a valuable asset which is useful to the numerous institutions and can help raise the educational standards of the Region.

The Minister assured all the institutions visited of government's interventions and hinted that he would be paying similar visits to other state institutions across the Region.

