Ghana: Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General's Department Launches Knowledge Products

press release

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General's Department has launched its Knowledge Products-- the Legal and Justice Sector Reform Programme Initiative of the Government of Ghana (GoG).

The Knowledge Products is the Legal and Justice Sector Reform programme Initiative of the Government of Ghana aimed at strengthening the institutions in the Legal and Justice Sector, with a focus on building the Criminal Justice institutions to improve their internal efficiency.

The Products, which is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), also seeks to strengthen administrative efficiency and inter-institutional collaboration of the legal and justice sector institutions by the end of 2017 as well as strengthen technical and operational capacity of Legal and Justice Sector institutions by the end of the year.

The implementing institutions of the programme are the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Judicial Service of Ghana, Civil Division, Legal Drafting Division, Public Prosecutions Division, Council for Law Reporting, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Legal Aid Scheme and the Law Reform Commission.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, yesterday, the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Madam Gloria Akuffo, said the Products aimed to constantly remind the legal sector of what they required in their efforts to ensure that there was justice in the country.

Madam Akuffo expressed the hope that the Products would help the Legal and Justice Sector improve on their performance but was quick to add that the products were not sacrosanct.

To that effect, she warned that while being used by the Legal and Justice Sector to improve justice delivery in the country, the Legal and Justice Sector ought to take note of the shortcomings that emerged from the knowledge products as it was only in their usage that they could realize its efficacy.

For his part, Mr Dominic Sam, Country Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, noted that standard operating procedures, training plan and a change management strategy were essential tools that would contribute to the efficiency of the Legal and Justice System.

Mr Sam indicated that the Legal and Justice Sector Reform Programme was developed out of a comprehensive baseline survey of the Justice sector which was conducted in 2012 on the current levels of knowledge experience and attitudes of the public to the Justice sector in Ghana.

The programme, he said, therefore, entailed the promotion of peace and access to fair justice delivery and accountability as well as inclusiveness of related institutions at all levels.

Sharing his experience, the Executive Director for Legal Aid Scheme, Mr Yahaya Seini, said he had lived the programme and could testify to its enormous benefits in ensuring that justice delivery was fair and accessible.

He was happy that recommendations from the survey had contributed to developing Products that would deal with issues that needed to be addressed in the Legal and Justice sector so that fairness could be obtained at all levels as the programme would be implemented by specific responsible parties in the country.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)