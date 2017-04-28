Namibia: Police Caution Against Racist Behaviour

RACIAL discrimination is a serious offence in Namibia and those caught in such acts will face the full wrath of the law, sternly cautioned police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday.

Kanguatjivi was approached for comment on the incident that took place at Windpomp 14 Bar and Bistro last weekend in which apparently intoxicated patron Willem de Klerk allegedly publicly racially abused a couple of security guards, calling them "baboons" in an expletive-laden tirade.

The incident happened when the security guards approached De Klerk over his behaviour in the venue, warning him to behave or to leave, as there were families about.

De Klerk's conduct was captured on a mobile phone and has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread condemnation, including from the bistro and the angling club.

De Klerk was approached for comment but he did not reply by yesterday. No charge of racial discrimination has been laid against him yet, according to Erongo crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, who stated that the incident would have been thoroughly investigated had charges been laid.

De Klerk, however, was reported as telling the Namib Times that he regretted his behaviour and has apologised to all those affected, including the security guards, his family and friends.

Namibia Rock and Surf Angling Association, in an official statement, said that it would investigate the incident.

"The NRSAA, on the highest level, would like to clearly state that it does not condone this type of behaviour. Should this individual or member club be found guilty of these alleged offences, necessary disciplinary steps will be implemented," the statement reads.

Windpomp 14's Bertus Struwig also issued a statement on behalf of the owners, management, security and staff condemning the incident and apologising, adding: "I'm totally amazed that we still have such human elements in this great country. Whilst we cannot wish you away, our doors will always be closed to you. The sign 'not welcome' should have your name on."

Kanguatjivi said although Namibia was long independent, racial discrimination remained a problem.

"I would be lying if I said we are past that," he said.

According to him, many Namibians have no problem with integration, calling them the "good people", but he said some people still chose to separate themselves from other races, and making their racist views public.

He said anyone who feels that they have been racially discriminated against should open a case with the police.

"We cannot tolerate this type of discrimination, whether it be verbal or physical. We have the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Act, which will be enforced, no matter who you are," he warned.