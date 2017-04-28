27 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Blamed for Press Freedom Drop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

THE Namibia chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa yesterday placed the blame for the country's decline on Reporters Without Borders' latest World Press Freedom Index squarely at the feet of government.

According to the 2017 World Press Freedom Index, released yesterday, Namibia has dropped from 17th in the world to 24th out of 180 countries ranked since last year. Namibia has consistently ranked amongst the top 20 countries on press freedom, and this fact has been widely used by government to market the country as a human rights and media friendly jurisdiction.

The report said although Namibia's Constitution guarantees free speech and protects journalists, the media is often the target of government threats.

"Critical journalists find a refuge on the internet, where they are not subject to control, but self-censorship is common in the state-owned media," the statement reads.

According to the organisation, public order and security legislation are often used to restrict freedom of information. The comments were similar to last year's index's motivation.

National director of Misa Namibia, Natasha Tibinyane told The Namibian yesterday that she was not surprised by the country's slide.

"It was expected, considering some of the issues around media freedom, especially how our leaders such as President [Hage Geingob] and the information minister [Tjekero Tweya] have insulted and intimidated journalists, as well as some attempts to regulate the media," she said. "They should be ashamed of themselves."

Other reasons she said could have contributed to the drop were the government's intention to prioritise state-owned media for government advertising and information dissemination, as well as the absence of an access to information law, which hampers journalists in their work to provide information to the public.

She said the brief detention of two Japanese journalists last year for investigating North Korean activities in Namibia, and the abuse and insults heaped on journalists covering presidential press conferences at State House probably also contributed to the drop.

"I hope this is a wake-up call to our leaders that they will from now apply the Constitution when it comes to media freedom, as well as the Windhoek Declaration, of which we celebrated the 25th anniversary last year," said Tibinyane. When approached for comment, information minister Tweya only said that Misa Namibia had the right to air their opinion, but did not wish to comment any further.

The index measures media diversity, independence, the quality of the legal framework and the safety of journalists in 180 countries. It is compiled through a questionnaire in 20 languages, which is completed by experts all over the world.

The qualitative analysis is combined with quantitative data on abuses and acts of violence against journalists during the period evaluated.

The index is not an indicator of the quality of journalism in each country, nor does it rank public policies, even if governments obviously have a major impact on a country's ranking.

Namibia

Police Caution Against Racist Behaviour

RACIAL discrimination is a serious offence in Namibia and those caught in such acts will face the full wrath of the law,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.