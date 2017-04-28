27 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Former Boxer Chingangu Gets 6 Months for Housebreaking

By Peter Adamu

Former heavyweight boxer Joseph 'No Pressure' Chingangu has been sentenced to six months imprisonment after being found guilty of house breaking.

Chingangu has been at variance with the law and last year infamously got beaten by University of Zambia students after being caught trying to steal laptops.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani convicted Chingangu on the face of irrefutable evidence of having broken into the house of Joseph Lupenga on March 19, 2017.

The boxer who once fought world faced Vladmir Klitchko at the peak of his powers offered to defence for the charge and opted to remain silent.

