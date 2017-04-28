28 April 2017

Gambia: All Eyes Set On Gunjur Cultural Festival Today

By Lamin Darboe

All eyes are set on the 2017 Gunjur Cultural Festival today, Friday 28 to 30 Sunday April 2017, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School.

The cultural festival is organised by the Gunjur Cultural Festival committee in collaboration with Gunjur Village Development Committee to promote and revitalise the village's rich culture and tradition of the town.

Cultural groups and local Gambian musicians are also expected to perform during the cultural festival.

The cultural festival is set to attract audience from Gunjur and environs for the town's annual festivity.

