Liberia: Cental Raises Eyebrow About Political Parties Spending

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has expressed concern over the expenditure of political parties on fleets of new vehicles, motorcycles, party offices and dishing out of large sums of money to support various projects across the country.

CENTAL said its concern comes as the 2017 elections campaign period draws closer, according to a release issued in Monrovia on Wednesday.

It said despite the poor state of the Liberian economy coupled with a limited due-paying culture of supporters and partisans of political parties, this massive show of spending power raises many questions.

The civil society group said it has numerous reasons to be concerned because with the inflow of any illegal contributions, Liberia risks private interests capturing the state and public resources diverted away from the people.

CENTAL is recommending that the National Elections Commission commits resources to scrutinizing the finances of political parties and individuals so as to determine sources of funding for the large numbers of vehicles, motorcycles and other equipment paraded by politicians, political parties and candidates.

It is also proposing that the NEC publicizes financial reports and activity reports of parties and candidates since the 2011 elections so that the public understands the financial capacity and source of funding of parties and individuals.

Among other things, CENTAL also wants the public, media, civil society and other key stakeholders to remain constructively engaged with various processes related to the elections, especially in terms of monitoring and reporting on the sources of funding for political parties and independent candidates.

According to CENTAL political parties and candidates should proactively inform the public about their finances for increased transparency and accountability and commitment to good governance and integrity.