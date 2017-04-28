27 April 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia Names New Ambassador to U.S.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has appointed Cllr. Lois Brutus as Liberia's new Ambassador to the United States of America.

She replaces Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh who left the post to join politics as the nation goes to presidential and legislative elections in October.

Brutus was Liberia's envoy to South Africa.

A veteran diplomat, Brutus served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for over two decades and was a former President of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL).

Also appointed Tuesday by President Sirleaf to the Foreign Service was Mrs. Musu Ruhle as Ambassador to neighboring Sierra Leone

At the Judiciary, Counselor Serena F. Garlawolu was named Resident Judge, Criminal Court "E"; and Counsellor Scheaplor R. Dunbar as Relieving Judge, Republic of Liberia.

Atty. Jerome B. Kolleh was appointed Assistant Minister for Standards at the Labour Ministry

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, where applicable, according to an Executive Mansion release.

