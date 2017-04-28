Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Hails Netherlands On King's Birthday, National Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, on the occasion of his birth anniversary and the National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on today, April 27.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, in her message on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and on her own behalf, extended warmest felicitations to His Majesty and the Government and people of the Kingdom of Netherlands on the two special occasions.

"The Netherlands, for many decades, continue to be a reliable and genuine friend to Liberia," she said, adding, "The excellent ties of friendship we continue to explore were further bolstered by the visit to Liberia by Ms. Laetitia van den Assum, Ambassador-At-Large and Special Envoy of the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the one day Trade and Investment Conference organized in the Netherlands in November last year, which was attended by our Vice President, Mr. Joseph N. Boakai."

President Sirleaf also welcomed the resumption of the renowned Royal Dutch Airlines, KLM, flights to Liberia in March 2017.

She further stressed that as much as the Liberian Government is satisfied with its engagements, it remains positive that the friendship both countries endeavor to cultivate and cherish, will translate into more meaningful and significant development ventures, mutually beneficial to both countries and peoples.