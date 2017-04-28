Liberia: GOL, Sweden Sign U.S.$21.6 Million Accord On Feeder Roads in Seven Counties

The Governments of Liberia and Sweden have signed a US$21.6 million agreement to support the third phase of the Liberia-Swedish Feeder Roads Project in seven counties.

Public Works Minister William G. Moore signed on behalf of the Liberian Government, while Mr. Torjorn Petterson, Assistant Director General, Department of Africa at the Swedish Foreign Ministry signed on behalf of his country.

The ceremony took place at the Public Works Ministry in Monrovia.

Speaking at ceremony, Public Works Minister William G. Moore lauded the Swedish government for their continued support to Liberia.

He said Sweden is a long-standing partner to Liberia in several areas of development.

In remarks, Mr. Petterson, Assistant Director General of the Department of Africa at the Swedish Foreign Ministry, commended the Liberian Government for the cooperation they have received from them and promised Sweden's continued support to Liberia.