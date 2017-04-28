Liberia: Grand Bassa Community College Gets New President

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has appointed Dr. Nathaniel Gbessagee as President of the Grand Bassa County Community College.

Dr. Gbessagee replaces Madam Augurie Herring who served as Interim President of the College since the removal of Dr. Levi Zangar.

Gbessagee's appointment comes as a result of an independent Vetting Process instituted by the Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of Liberia, according to an Executive Mansion release.

The Vetting Committee was chaired by retired Methodist Bishop Arthur F. Kulah and included representatives from the University of Liberia, the Commission

on Higher Education, among others.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has also dissolved the Board of Trustees of the Grand Bassa Community College.

The Board of Trustees will be reconstituted shortly consistent with the Charter of the College, the release said.