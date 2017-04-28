South Africa: Transport Urges Drivers, Passengers and Pedestrians to Be Vigilant and to Prioritise Road Safety

press release

Minister of Transport road safety statement on the Freedom Day long weekend leading to the Workers Day commemoration

As South Africa celebrate Freedom Day and the subsequent long weekend which commenced yesterday, the 26th April to 2nd May 2017, drivers, passengers and pedestrians are urged to be vigilant and to prioritise road safety.

"Our Law Enforcement Officers have ramped up their road safety focus on high risk driving behaviour and will be targeting the well-known contributors to serious and fatal injury crashes with our operations focusing on speeding, drink/drug driving, vehicle defects, seat belt offences and inattentive driving," said Minister Maswanganyi.

The Minister said that on the first commemoration of the Freedom Day, President Nelson Mandela addressed Parliament and he said:

"As dawn ushered in this day, the 27th of April 1994, few of us could suppress the welling of emotion, as we were reminded of the terrible past from which we come as a nation; the great possibilities that we now have; and the bright future that beckons us. And so we assemble here today, and in other parts of the country, to mark a historic day in the life of our nation. Wherever South Africans are across the globe, our hearts beat as one, as we renew our common loyalty to our country and our commitment to its future.

"We too as the dawn usher this day, we can change our behaviour on our roads and renew our common loyalty to our country and commit to our future by being responsible on our roads, making it possible for South Africa to reduce road carnages by 50% in 2020 in line with our commitment to the UN Decade of Road Safety," said Minister Maswanganyi.

During our Easter Road Safety campaign, we have seen alcohol, speed and the lack of restraint wearing continuing to contribute to fatalities and an escalation in serious injury crashes.

Minister Maswanganyi said that the Department of Transport and all its road entities planned awareness, public education activations as well as Law Enforcement operations for this long weekend prior to the UN Global Week on Road Safety which will be launched on the 8th May 2017 in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

"We will be out in force on the roads this long weekend to spread the message that road safety is everyone's responsibility and needs to be taken seriously", emphasized Minister Maswanganyi.

Minister Maswanganyi calls upon all motorists to:

adhere to the speed limit

avoid driving under the influence of alcohol

avoid use of cell phones while driving

ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy

do not cross the road where it is not safe to do so

take regular breaks

buckle up, safety belts save lives

Some additional tips to enhance road safety.

Road Rage?

It is not worth it!

Seat Belts?

They really do save lives!

Small Children?

Install and use those "baby seats!"

J-Walking?

A step to disaster! Please don't.

Speeding?

Slow down, show respect, and live!

Sirens?

Pull to the right and stop!

Pedestrians Ahead?

Let them cross safety!

Holiday parties?

Your "designated driver" loves you!

Be a responsible drinker, be a responsible host and make use of public transport.

Issued by: Department of Transport