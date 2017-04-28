Africa: President Zuma Congratulates Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng His Election As the President of the CCJA

press release

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, following his election yesterday as the President of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in Cape Town.

The Chief Justice was elected during the CCJA fourth congress hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme: "Strengthening the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law".

"We wish to heartily congratulate the Chief Justice on his election and wish him all the best in his new responsibilities. This election to such a key continental position demonstrates confidence and high regard for South Africa's judiciary in the continent. This is a great honour for our country which happened on the eve of Freedom Day and just a few days before the beginning of Africa Month," said President Zuma.

