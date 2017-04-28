South Africa: President Jacob Zuma - 2017 National Orders Awards Ceremony

press release

Address by President Jacob Zuma at the 2017 National Orders Awards Ceremony, Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

The Deputy President of the Republic, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Motsepe,

Ministers and Premiers,

Deputy Ministers,

The Chairperson of the National Orders Advisory Council, Ms Brigitte Mabandla and all Council members,

Distinguished Recipients of the National Orders and members of their families and friends,

Fellow South Africans,

Welcome to this important day on the national calendar of our country.

On this day, we celebrate freedom by recognising distinguished persons in our country and friends of our country from abroad, who have contributed in various ways to advancing humanity.

In his maiden state of the nation address in May 1994, former President Nelson Mandela said:

"The time will come when our nation will honour the memory of all the sons, the daughters, the mothers, the fathers, the youth and the children who, by their thoughts and deeds, gave us the right to assert with pride that we are South Africans, that we are Africans and that we are citizens of the world."

That is what the National Orders seek to achieve.

We are honoured today to recognise these men and women locally and from abroad, who served our country with great distinction in various fields and elevated our standing in the international community.

The awards are based on respective fields, and the extent of human endeavour and contribution.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in the field of arts, culture, literature, music journalism and sport.

This year it is conferred on nine recipients for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

The recipients include Olympic stars in athletics and in water sport, and those who deployed their artistic skills of poetry, journalism, oratory, and writings to highlight the apartheid injustices.

This year we commemorated the centenary of the sinking of SS Mendi in the English Channel in February 1917 during the First World War. It is after this tragedy that the National Order recognising bravery and sacrifice was named.

We remember these brave men during this important moment, and during this month of celebrating our freedom.

Distinguished guests,

The Order of the Baobab recognises South Africans who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

This year we confer it on five recipients, and we commend them for their exemplary and inspirational contribution in their fields.

The recipients in this category are recognised for their various roles at different historical epochs since the turn of the 20th century up to the present, in improving education, community development and women empowerment, and lately scientific research, as other frontiers of empowering black people against systemic injustices occasioned by apartheid over many years.

The Order of Mapungubwe represents excellence, and is awarded to South African citizens for who have made an impact internationally and served the national interest.

The recipients in this category are mainly those who have excelled in scientific research and technology and attained vast international recognition, thus making this country immensely proud.

This year it goes to two young people with great achievements in science and technology, which inspires other youth in the country to follow their footsteps.

Distinguished guests,

We confer the Order of Luthuli to South Africans who have served the country through meaningful contribution in any of the following areas: struggle for democracy, human rights, nation-building, justice, peace and conflict resolution.

The nine recipients in this category include an interesting formidable combination of those who fought apartheid though community development, advocating for inclusive higher education, through underground sabotage activities, through mobilising international financial resources to assist in political trials, and through confronting the callous injustices meted out by notorious apartheid municipalities.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Our struggle for democracy received widespread international support, and our country has equally received immense international goodwill and support in the subsequent challenging journey of entrenching democracy and equality after 1994.

We remain grateful for that gesture. Through our foreign policy we are also continually advancing the frontiers of peace, prosperity, stability and international security.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa.

It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

Oliver Tambo, a struggle stalwart who would have turned hundred years this year, was a refined diplomat who guided the ANC in its exile years and international solidarity activities over a long time.

This year has been dedicated to his memory, to honour and draw inspiration from his deeds, particularly preserving unity.

Some of the eminent recipients of this high honour include His Excellency, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, who, like former President Mandela, fought hard over many years, including enduring a prison term, for the liberation of his country, Timor-Leste, for a peaceful political transition, national reconciliation and proper consolidation of governance in the country over the years.

In July 1997, former President Mandela, while on a State Visit to Indonesia, not only called for his immediate release, but also insisted on meeting with him; not in prison but in the State Guest House, where they had dinner together.

His Excellency Gusmao earns this award for that important role of advancing same ideals that Mandela championed in this country.

We also award two more recipients from the Republic of Botswana and from Martinique, French West Indies, for their contribution in various ways to the struggle against the racially oppressive system.

All these men and women have lived up to Plato's dictum that he who wishes to serve his country must have not only the power to think, but the will to act.

And they acted.

Distinguished guests,

By the power vested in me in terms of Section 84 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I now confer the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the distinguished persons indicated.

And they shall henceforth be honoured as esteemed Members of the Orders.

The people of South Africa salute them all!

I Thank You!

