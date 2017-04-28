Gambia: Tatadinding Ready for Second Album

Described by many as one of country's phenomenal kora sensations- Tatadinding Jobarteh will release his new second album tonight at Brikama Box Bar.

The new album dubbed- 'KANO' meaning love in English. It comprises of 8 thrilling songs and during the event he will be backed by his popular Salam Band.

His smooth infectious voice coupled with his professional approach toward his music speaks volume of the 'Sateyba' born kora star. He has and continued to make headlines both in the country and in the international scene.

"One of the reasons why I travelled to Germany is to do the final touches on the album to deliver a matured album to my fans. The name of the new album is love and you know love is universal and in one way or the other we all deal with love so everyone will see themselves in the album. There are praise songs especially those who stood by me when I was sick, there are griots and tradional songs and there are educative songs in the album too,"

He called on all the fans to come out in their numbers to grace the album launch.

Tatadnding was however, quick to state that he do not feature any artiste in this album because he said it has been over a decade he did not drop a solo album.

"All the expenditure at the moment is coming from my pocket, but I am still calling on companies, parastatals and individuals, who want to partner with me on the show to come on board. Almost all the songs are recorded in my home studio in Brikama,"

Brief Bio

Tatadinding is tradional kora artiste, who celebrates more than two decades in active music. He enjoyed vast knowledge and experience not only in Gambian music, but world music in general.

He spent most of his time travelling in and out of Europe mainly Germany, promoting his music internationally. After 10 years in Germany, the kora star later return home to settle and continue a career he like most.