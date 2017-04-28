Gambia: Njie's Fus Rabat Drawn in Confederation Cup Group a

Scorpions winger Yusupha Njie and his Moroccan club FUS de Rabat have been pitted with Club Africain, Rivers United and KCCA in Group A of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Njie, who was FUS' only scorer in the play-off round against their Moroccan rivals MAS Fèz, will be hoping to be Rabat's hero once again when they set out to play in Tunisia, Nigeria and Uganda respectively.

FUS, CAF Confederation Cup winners in 2010, will be hoping to pull through the group that has been tagged the group of death by football pundits.

They open their campaign on May 12 when they host Ugandan club Kampala Capital City Authority FC in Rabat.