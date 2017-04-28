Gambia: Weekend Wrestling - Rambo to Face Manduar

All roads lead to Serrekunda West Mini-stadium on Saturday and Sunday for wrestling fights, organised by local wrestling promoter, budded "Ala Promotion"

The face-to-face was arguably one of the most attended face-to-face ever organised by any local wrestling promoter in the revival of the traditional sport in the country.

The two grand combats are between Rambo of Bakau Gom Sah Bopa and Manduar of Jeff Jell on 29th April (tomorrow), while Flex of Tallinding Mbollo battles it out with Boy Balla of Jabang Mbollo on 30th April (Sunday).

The face-to-face brought various wrestlers who challenged one another for the upcoming bouts characterised by cheers and applause from the enthusiastic crowd.

During the face-to-face, the wrestlers were each confident of victory over his opponent, but what was certain is that there won't be any easy combat for any of the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the promoter is preaching for peaceful conduct before, during and after the combats on Saturday and Sunday. "The tickers are, D250 for VIP, D150 for covered pavilion and D100 for uncovered," said the organizers.