Gambia: EU Election Observer Thumps Up GPF for Efficiency

An official of the European Union Election Observer Mission in the just concluded National Assembly has commended officers of The Gambia Police Force for their outstanding, supportive and extra-ordinary performance in the just concluded parliamentary elections.

This recognition was translated through the presentation of certificates of appreciation to some outstanding personnel of The Gambia Police Force, selected from all the regions of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Manuel Amarilla, security expert, EU Election Observer Mission, while expressing gratitude to members of The Gambia Police Fore for their dedication and professionalism demonstrated, acknowlwdged that covering elections is a critical mission for the police generally.

He noted but the manner members of GPF acted during this crucial period, was just exemplary. This, according to him, has shown their commitment to work under the circumstance that the country was transitioning through.

To this end, he, on behalf of the EU Election Observer Mission expressed gratitude to the police high command for their efforts.

He acknowledged that they appreciated the contribution of the police to the success of their mission in the country, promising that the move was just the beginning of a fruitful relation in the future.

The deputy Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force, Momodou Sowe, on behalf of the IGP, returned thanks and appreciations to the EU Election Observer Mission for the recognition.

He informed EU official that The Gambia Police Force, as an institution tasked to see the continuation of society, is a professional institution.

According to him, police may not be perfect, but they are very good in what they do; and that is because they have dedicated men and women, whose sole objectives are to make sure that they have taken their task and mandate to the fullest and make sure they guard it jealously.

"We are not in a position to satisfy everyone, but again there is no security approved apparatus in the world that is 100% effective; but the one that enjoys the love and respect of its populace is the most effective," he added.

Deputy IGP Sowe described the gesture as a moral boost to the country's police force, as well as an added value to the work they do.

Commissioner of Police, Marry Ndure also presented a gift to Mr. Amarila, as a show of appreciation.