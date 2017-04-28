Gambia: Treasure Our National Documents

editorial

Anything bearing trademark as our national document, must be seriously protected and preserved to avoid them falling into the wrong hands and consequences of actions on peace, security and development of the country.

Our national documents such as Identity Card, Passport, Voters card, even driving license symbolizes state sovereignty and territorial independence of The Gambia, like any other sovereign nation across the globe, hence the need for them to be treasured and protected at all times in line with provisions in the Constitution and other laws of the country.

Immigrations Act, Registration of Aliens, Refugee Act, Criminal Code all laws of The Gambia, gave detailed procedures for acquisition and disposals of our national documents with punitive measures for those found wanting. This confirmed what patriots called "Pride of Citizenship, which must never be up for sale by any government or its agents for whatever reason.

History taught us about countries that went into crisis as a result of national documents falling into wrong hands under circumstances not fit for description here, but should serve as lessons for our document authorizing officers, especially immigration, police, chiefs and Alkalu at village or community level.

The warning made by Interior Minister Mai Fatty, for Alkalos to desist from wrongful issuing of national documents is timely and commendable for the fact that the country is still going through transition from one elected government to another and the overwhelming desire to exercise caution, diligence and care in such national decision making process.

Thought we could not independently verify allegations of certain foreigners found in possession of important national documents such as Identity card, voters card and others, we only pray that experiences of other countries does not befall us either now or in the future, when our children will have to bitterly compete children of foreigners for even the seat of presidency and other important national offices.

It's the duty and responsibility of every Gambian and none to jealously guard the sovereignty and territorial independence of the country, and such is tenable when important national documents kept on falling into wrong hands at a time when the world is infested with criminals of all types, with the battle against terrorism at core of global affairs

We hope the message will settle down well with our Alkalos and other stakeholders for welfare and interest of all Gambians and none alike, by putting national interest above that of individuals.