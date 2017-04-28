Gambia: GPU Executive Meets Info Minister

The Minister for Information and Communication Infrastructure, Hon. Demba Ali Jawo and his Permanent Secretary, Lamin Camara, on Friday received members of the Executive Board of the Gambia Press Union (GPU) at his office at GRTS building along Radio Gambia highway.

According to the press released from The Gambia Press Union's (GPU), the courtesy visit by the GPU aims to discuss issues relating to press freedom and media development in The Gambia.

During the meeting, the released went on, Minister Jawo and the GPU executive board members discussed at length and have arrived at common grounds on a number of reforms that should happen around laws and policies that affect in particular the operations of media in the country.

'The Ministry and the GPU executive members during the family discussion therefore, agreed to work closely in conducting media reforms and the GPU executive board members also took the opportunity to brief the Ministry on its upcoming commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, which this year, will feature a march pass, symposium and national journalism awards," the released stated.

According to the press release, the Ministry was also updated on the GPU's ongoing projects sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), United Nations Democracy Fund, EU-UNESCO, and Danish Government through GAMES.

It also mentioned that the ministry was informed that through these projects, the GPU will be able to improve journalism education and practice in the country, while contributing to create an enabling environment for freedom of expression in the Gambia.

The GPU delegation to the Ministry was led by the President of The Gambia Press Union, Bai Emil Touray thus accompanied by two of his assistants, Namory Trawally and Modou Kanteh as well as Secretary General, Saikou Jammeh.