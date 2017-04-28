Gambia: Two Acquitted, Discharged On Drug Possession Allegation

Magistrate Leyon of the Brikama Magistrates' Court last week acquitted and discharged Fa Bakaray Joof and Bakaray Jatta who have been battling a charge of prohibited drug possession since last year.

Mr. Joof and Jatta were arraigned after before Magistrate Manlafy Jarju last year, accused of being found in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of trafficking which contravenes Section 43 of Gambia's 2003 Drug Control Act.

Magistrate Leyon said although the prosecution had done maximum prove of their case but he relied on Sections 76 and 74 of the Drug Procedures to acquit and discharge the two accused persons. He said no seizure report was tendered in court as a requirement of the Drug Control Act pursuant to Section 74 of the Drug Control Act.

He said Section 76 of the Drug Control Act requires that the seized suspected drugs must be provided within 24 hours which, he said the drug prosecution never did.