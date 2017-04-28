28 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Two Acquitted, Discharged On Drug Possession Allegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Magistrate Leyon of the Brikama Magistrates' Court last week acquitted and discharged Fa Bakaray Joof and Bakaray Jatta who have been battling a charge of prohibited drug possession since last year.

Mr. Joof and Jatta were arraigned after before Magistrate Manlafy Jarju last year, accused of being found in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of trafficking which contravenes Section 43 of Gambia's 2003 Drug Control Act.

Magistrate Leyon said although the prosecution had done maximum prove of their case but he relied on Sections 76 and 74 of the Drug Procedures to acquit and discharge the two accused persons. He said no seizure report was tendered in court as a requirement of the Drug Control Act pursuant to Section 74 of the Drug Control Act.

He said Section 76 of the Drug Control Act requires that the seized suspected drugs must be provided within 24 hours which, he said the drug prosecution never did.

Gambia

Gambia's Barrow Meets Sirleaf

Liberia's President and Chair of regional bloc ECOWAS Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has received the Gambia's President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.