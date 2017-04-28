Gambia: Witness Says Accused Replaces Her Mother's Whatsapp Picture With His Own

A young school-going girl name withheld who testified as first prosecution witness in an alleged theft trial involving one Malang Saho has told a Brikama Magistrates' Court that Mr. Saho had replaced her mother's WhatsApp picture with his own after stealing her mobile phone.

Testifying before Magistrate A.R. Bah on Wednesday, she said days after the mobile phone got lost, they came to realize that Mr. Saho had replaced her mother's displayed picture on her WhatsApp account with his own. She said they lodged a complaint at the Brikama Police Station where her mother gave a statement and the police officers asked them to go home until when Mr. Saho is seen.

Mr. Saho is accused of stealing an Asus mobile, valued; D30,000, a Samsung mobile phone, valued; D30,000, cash amount of D6, 500 and a 64 Gigabytes memory card, valued; D1000 from the house of Fatou Baldeh and Adama Sabally on 16th April, 2017 in Brikama Nema. He pleaded not guilty.

The witness told the court that on 15th April, 2017, she was sleeping in the same room with her mother, who woke her up and told her that someone had entered their room and stole their mobile phones and some other things. She said before going to bed, she placed her own phone under the pillow but she could not find it when her mother asked her about it. She said her mother later asked for her handbag, which was found on the ground but D6, 000, together with her credit union book were missing from it.

According to the witness, one of their neighbors later brought her mother's hand purse which she found in her compound but when her mother opened it, she found only D100 with the other D90 missing. "After sometime, one of my sisters called my mother's mobile phone but the accused failed to pick the call. She sent a text message and the accused person called back and told her that the phone was sold to him by a mobile seller at the Brikama market."

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh then applied for an adjournment and opposed to granting of bail to Mr. Saho, saying he was a two-time convict.

Magistrate Bah, however, granted him bail in the sum of D80, 000 with two Gambians sureties who must swear to affidavit of means and deposit their national identification cards to the court's registrar. The matter was adjourned to 9th May.