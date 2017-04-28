Gambia: Govt Refund D34 Million to Gamcoy 19

The Government of The Gambia has refunded D164, 713. 000 to each of the 208 personnel of the Gambia Contingent 19 that just returned from the trouble region of Darfur Sudan, the Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

The total amount of money paid to them, according to our source who wanted to remain anonymous is D34, 260. 304.

He commended the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow and the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces for returning some of their monies back. "Definitely we are very happy about the development," he expressed delight.

He urged the leaders of The Gambia Armed Forces to stop deducting more than 30% from their money. "At least, if they are to deduct, let them come down a bit. But I can tell you that all of us appreciate the move taken by the government and I assure you that we will continue to serve the nation," he stated.

The public relations officer of The Gambia Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bojang has confirmed the development, saying D164, 713. 000 have been paid back to each of the GAMCOY 19. PRO Bojang added that this is done in order to meet the logistics and operational commitment of the Gambia contingent while in Darfur.

He affirmed that the political commitment from the government to help the GAF particularly in their peacekeeping mission is already there. He then urged the Gambian contingent to always work hard and do what is expected from them. PRO Bojang stated that the GAF, under the leadership of CDS Masaneh Kinteh is commitment to the welfare of the Gambian troops.

He added that effective GAMCOY 19, 90% of their mission sustenance allowance would be given to them while the 10% will be used to meet their operational and logistic requirements of the subsequent contingent.