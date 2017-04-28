Gambia: BCC Relocates Truck Park to Bond Road

Trucks that are engaged in loading and off-loading of goods within the capital city of Banjul are now re-located to a new site along Bond road wetlands, thanks to the swift intervention by officials of the Banjul City Council (BCC).

The latest move came as city officials' observed surge in the number of trucks that parked in the city for a long time, which they declared as not in the best interest of the city inhabitants.

In handing-over the new site to the interim chairman of Banjul Transport Workers Association (BTWA) on Monday, Alhaji Abdoulie Bah, Mayor of Banjul City Council, commended the said association for their cooperation and understanding.

He revealed that the new area measures 1.25 meters and that the parking of trucks within the city, is something that was causing serious inconvenience among city dwellers.

The latest move, he went on, is all geared towards developing the city of Banjul with sincerity, recalling that when he was first elected as the Mayor in 2013, his first priority was to develop the city.

"This is why we decided to re-locate this area to all the truck drivers, who ply Banjul for their routine business, because some trucks do park within the city for a long time, which is not in the best interest of the inhabitants of Banjul," he added.

Mayor Bah assured truck drivers that the place is for them and that this is his office's contribution in making life convenient for everyone.

He, however, made it clear that BCC cannot manage the place for them, thus it is left for them now to manage the place for their own interest and in the interest of the country.

"My office is working closely with The Gambia Police Force in order to station police at the site in the future. I am also urging the truck drivers to complement the efforts of President Adama Barrow and his government".

Speaking earlier at the site, Omar Ceesay, the interim chairman of Banjul Transport Workers Association, thanked the city officials for the concern they have for the people of Banjul and the country in general.

Ceesay described the move taken by BCC officials as a welcome move for them (truck drivers), further promising that they would make the best use of the new site.