Gambia: GTMI Launches First Student Union

The Gambia Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute (GTMI), has launched its first ever Student Union (SU) at a ceremony held at the school ground in Kanifing South.

The event, was attended by dignitaries from both the private and public institutions, including Gamtel/Gamcel, who are the sponsors.

Malick Bah, deputy director of the school, said his management deemed it necessary to provide maximum support to students and help them come up with meaningful initiatives to develop the school.

Such initiates, he said, would help the young people in both their academic career as well in their various walks of life.

"The interest of the our students is always on the top of our list of priorities and the school wouldn't mind spending as much as what is required to empower them, so long it is geared towards the development of their academic activities and the school".

Deputizing for the managing director of Gamtel, Sarjo Ceesay, underscored the importance of coming up with such an initiative, saying the importance of having a student union cannot be overemphasized. "A student union is always with the vision of complimenting the efforts of institution as well as putting the welfare and interest of students as top priority," he said.

Ceesay thus urged students to safeguard the vision and mission of their newly established student body.

Bora Ceesay, coordinator of the union, harped on the objectives of the union, which he said, are to promote academic excellence among students through organizing debates, quiz competitions and dramas; create job opportunities for students and networking with similar unions and bodies nationally and internationally. This, he said, would help greatly in contributing to national development.