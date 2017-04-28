Gambia: Today Is SJAG's National Sports Award Night

The much talked about 8th National Sports Award Night, exclusively organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), will take place today, Friday, 28th April 2017.
The event will take place at Djembeh Hotel and is expected to be graced by prominent sports and non-sports personalities.
The National Sports Award Night is an event meant to celebrate and honour past and present sports personalities that have done great for this country. Three nominees for the different categories were identified by a credible award committee and the winner will be known at the event.
The Award Committee, chaired by SJAG's President Musa Sise, calls on all those issued with invitation cards to attend and on time. The event starts 8 p.m.
Best Foreign based Athlete of the Year
Omar Kolley, Djurden to Genk
Modou Barrow Swansea to Leeds
Hamza Barry- Hajdzut split
Best local based Athlete of the Year
Gregory Sambou- GPA
Adama Jammeh- Athlete
Gina Bass- Athlete
Team of the Year
GPA
GAF Female Volleyball Team
SK West Male Basketball Team
Best Coach of the Year
Alhagie Sarr - GPA FC
St. Sgt. Lamin LF Badjie- GAF Female Volleyball Team
LayeNgum-SK West Male basketball Team
Best Female Athlete of the Year
SohnaSaho GPF Athlete
Gina Bass, GPF Athlete
Abie Kujabi- GAF, Volley
Best Male Referee
Mawdo Jallow
Bakary Camara
Sulayman Sosseh
Best Female Referee
Isatou Touray
Abbie Ceesay
Jainaba Manneh
Special Award: Para-Olympic
DembaJarju
Emerging Talent of the Year
Mam Drammeh- Abuko United.
FatoumataSillah- Brikama Female Volleyball
MalickMbye- Basketball referee
Emerging Team Sports of the Year
National Female Beach Volleyball Team
Fortune FC
Gunjur Super Nawettan team
Honour List
Late Modou Dibba, GNOC President
Late AbdouShylon, Wrestling GNOC
Late MI Jallow, Coach
Late Father Joseph Gough
AlagieNyan- Football
HaddySillah Njie - Basketball
Mam Essa Gaye - Basketball
DadohJah- Athlete
Saffie Sanneh- Wrestling
Hon. Dembo Jatta, ex- International