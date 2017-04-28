Gambia: Today Is SJAG's National Sports Award Night

The much talked about 8th National Sports Award Night, exclusively organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG), will take place today, Friday, 28th April 2017.

The event will take place at Djembeh Hotel and is expected to be graced by prominent sports and non-sports personalities.

The National Sports Award Night is an event meant to celebrate and honour past and present sports personalities that have done great for this country. Three nominees for the different categories were identified by a credible award committee and the winner will be known at the event.

The Award Committee, chaired by SJAG's President Musa Sise, calls on all those issued with invitation cards to attend and on time. The event starts 8 p.m.

Best Foreign based Athlete of the Year

Omar Kolley, Djurden to Genk

Modou Barrow Swansea to Leeds

Hamza Barry- Hajdzut split

Best local based Athlete of the Year

Gregory Sambou- GPA

Adama Jammeh- Athlete

Gina Bass- Athlete

Team of the Year

GPA

GAF Female Volleyball Team

SK West Male Basketball Team

Best Coach of the Year

Alhagie Sarr - GPA FC

St. Sgt. Lamin LF Badjie- GAF Female Volleyball Team

LayeNgum-SK West Male basketball Team

Best Female Athlete of the Year

SohnaSaho GPF Athlete

Gina Bass, GPF Athlete

Abie Kujabi- GAF, Volley

Best Male Referee

Mawdo Jallow

Bakary Camara

Sulayman Sosseh

Best Female Referee

Isatou Touray

Abbie Ceesay

Jainaba Manneh

Special Award: Para-Olympic

DembaJarju

Emerging Talent of the Year

Mam Drammeh- Abuko United.

FatoumataSillah- Brikama Female Volleyball

MalickMbye- Basketball referee

Emerging Team Sports of the Year

National Female Beach Volleyball Team

Fortune FC

Gunjur Super Nawettan team

Honour List

Late Modou Dibba, GNOC President

Late AbdouShylon, Wrestling GNOC

Late MI Jallow, Coach

Late Father Joseph Gough

AlagieNyan- Football

HaddySillah Njie - Basketball

Mam Essa Gaye - Basketball

DadohJah- Athlete

Saffie Sanneh- Wrestling

Hon. Dembo Jatta, ex- International