Gambian Defender Saidy Janko Addresses Celtic Future

Gambian defender Saidy Janko, has spoken about his chances of returning to parent club Celtic at the end of his loan spell at Barnsley.

The former Manchester United right-back, signed by Celtic amid much fanfare in 2015, has become a forgotten figure at the Scottish club after failing to impress manager Brendan Rodgers early on last summer, who sent him out on loan to championship club Barnsley.

The 21-year-old's season has been ruined by injury, making only thirteen appearances, seven of which were as a substitute and scoring just once.

The former FC Zürich player addressed Celtic's recent title win but was cagey about his future chances at the newly re-crowned Scottish champions.

"The plan is to go back there but they've just won the league and I'm happy for them as well. You never know in this game what will happen," Janko said.

"The boys are buzzing and they've broken loads of records as well so I'm happy for them. Celtic is a huge club but like at any club, there is a fight to play."

"You never know where football will take you and we'll just have to see in the summer what happens."

Janko, who is a versatile right-back and can also play as a winger, is a fast paced, strong and tall wide man who boasts a wealth of experience including appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, Scottish Premiership, Europa League and Champions League.

Despite representing the Switzerland youth teams, the Zürich-born player is still eligible to play for The Gambia through his dad Bakary.

He has in the past expressed interest in playing for the Scorpions despite been overlook by coach Sang Ndong in recent matches.