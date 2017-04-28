28 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Press Fyah Appeals to Road Users

After a hiatus following his 2010 win on Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition, singjay Press Fyah is back on the scene. In this latest musical offering titled Road Users, Press Fyah tackles the topic of road safety and implores everyone to be careful on the streets.

"Each year I observe a large number of road fatalities, so I decided to pen this song to reach out to the careless and reckless drivers on the road. I am also reaching out to those who drive under the influence of alcohol; please, I am begging you to quit this bad habit," said Press Fyah.

Last Thursday morning, British Olympic high jump silver medallist Germaine Mason died in a motorcycle crash while he was on a visit to Jamaica. Reports are that the 34-year-old Jamaican-born athlete was not wearing a helmet. So far, 105 people have died on the island's roads since the start of the year.

Road Users is self-produced on Press Fyah's Rennis Records imprint. It is available for purchase on all digital platforms.

"The lyrical content or the message to me is very important. We as artistes have a duty to ensure that we flood the airwaves with music that offers something to the listening ear, not garbage," he said.

