Liberia: Ellen Issues Stay Order On Removal of Ex-Combatants From 72nd Barrack

Monrovia — Deputy Defense Minister for Administration, Joseph Johnson has told member of the House of Representatives that eviction orders on residents of the 72nd Barracks have been halted based on intervention from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He made the disclosure Thursday when he appeared before plenary of the House of Representatives representing Minister Brownie Samukai.

Minister Samukai had been invited to appear before the House, via a communication from Representative Thomas Fallah (CDC-District#5 Montserrado County).

According to Deputy Minister Johnson, President Sirleaf has requested the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) relax on its April 30 ultimatum.

Deputy Minister Johnson has told members of the House of Representatives that President Sirleaf has requested the Ministry of Defense allow her hold consultation with the National Security Council before any further action is taken.

Prior to today's disclosure, Minister Samukai had given illegal occupants of the 72nd barrack up to the end of April to move or be removed, promising to use force for anyone who failed to live up to the mandate.

The Minister stressed that the ministry was resolved in enforcing its ultimatum to the squatters.

According to surveys conducted, the barracks currently houses approximately 190 units with an estimated population of about one thousand and 1083 occupants including children, women and elderly people.